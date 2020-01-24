Friday, January 24, 2020  | 28 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
First Pakistan-Bangladesh T20 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium today

Police personnel stand outside the Gaddafi Stadium ahead of the T20 series between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Photo: Online

The first T20 of a three-match series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played in Lahore today (Friday).

Babar Azam’s men will need to white wash the Bangladesh team, led by Mahmudullah, in order to retain their top T20 international ranking. Babar says they are confident but will not underestimate their opponents.

The green shirts have lost eight of the last 10 T20s they have played.

The match begins at 2pm. Security around Gaddafi Stadium has been increased.  Over 12,000 police personnel are on duty, as are 1,700 wardens.

A traffic plan was also issued, according to which roads leading to the stadium will be closed during the match.

Lahore will be hosting all the three 20-over matches. The second fixture takes place on Saturday and the third T20I on January 27.

Bangladesh squad:

Mahmudullah (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Kumer Das, MD Mithun, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Hasan Mahmud






 

 
 
 
 
 
 


