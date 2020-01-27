Monday, January 27, 2020  | 1 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Cricket

Finch leads Melbourne Renegades to consolation win over Brisbane Heat

Posted: Jan 27, 2020
Posted: Jan 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo Courtesy: BBL/Twitter

Melbourne Renegades picked up a seven-wicket victory over Brisbane Heat in their Big Bash League (BBL) game in Melbourne on Monday.

Brisbane won the toss and elected to bat first.

Matt Renshaw’s half-century was the highlight of the innings as he struck a 47-ball 65 which came with the help of three boundaries and four maximums.

His 61-run partnership with Marnus Labuschagne took the side to 154-7.

The Renegades managed to complete the run-chase in the last over thanks to skipper Aaron Finch’s half-century and his unbeaten 87-run partnership with Mohammad Nabi.

Australia’s 50-over skipper proved to be the standout player as he top-scored with 63 from 49 balls after hitting two fours and four sixes.

Melbourne Renegades finish bottom of the table with six points from 14 games while Brisbane Heat were one place higher with 12 points from the same number of fixtures.

The tournament now moves into the playoffs which will be played between Melbourne Stars, Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder, Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes from Thursday.

Big Bash League Brisbane Heat Melbourne Renegades
 
