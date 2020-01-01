Fawad Ahmed guides Perth Scorchers to victory over Brisbane Heat

Pakistan-born leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed starred for Perth Scorchers as he helped his side claim a 40-run win over Brisbane Heat in their low-scoring fixture.

Perth could only score 149-6 as Cameron Bancroft hit 50 off 42 deliveries, with Afghanistan spinner Zahir Khan claiming 2-18 in his four overs.

The 150-run chase seemed simple enough but the Perth side kept picking up wickets regularly. The scorecard made sorry reading for the Brisbane batsmen, with number 10 Ben Laughlin and number 11 Zahir Khan top-scoring with 17 and 19 runs respectively.

Their last-wicket stand of 31 was their side’s best partnership and lent some respectability to the scoreboard by getting the side to 109 after they had been reduced to 78-9.

Fawad was the destroyer-in-chief with his 3-16 but was well supported by Ashton Agar (2-16) and Matthew Kelly (2-22) as the bowlers helped the side to a 40-run win.