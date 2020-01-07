Tuesday, January 7, 2020  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Sports

Dawid Malan, Soumya Sarkar guide Cumilla Warriors to victory

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
Posted: Jan 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: Tigers Bangladesh

Cumilla Warriors skipper Dawid Malan led from the front as he and Soumya Sarkar scored half-centuries to guide their side to a five-wicket win over Sylhet Thunder.

Nayeem’s 3-21 in four overs had left Cumilla with a mountain to climb as he was handed the new ball by skipper Andre Fletcher. By the time Nayeem had bowled through his four overs, the Warriors were reeling at 33-3 after eight overs.

Malan was forced to consolidate alongside Bangladesh batsman Soumya Sarkar but the asking rate continued to rise.

Malan and Sarkar then plundered 21 runs off a Delwar Hossain over after hitting him for three sixes to turn the game on its head.

Malan was dismissed by birthday boy Ebadot Hossain for 58 off 49 deliveries but Soumya used all his experience and class to guide the side to victory, hitting a six to reach his half-century and end the game in style off the first ball of the final over.

Earlier in the day, Abdul Mazid had top-scored with 45 off 40 deliveries but it took a Jeevan Mendis cameo that yielded 23 runs off only 11 balls to get the side to 141-5.

The target always seemed to be a little on the low side and so it proved in the end.

HOME  
 
 
