Dar hopes WBBL experience will help side in World Cup

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: ThunderBBL/Twitter

Pakistani cricketer Nida Dar aka ‘Lady Boom Boom’ believes that her experience in Australia’s Women Big Bash League will benefit the entire national side in the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup that takes place in Australia 2020.

In October 2018, Nida represented Sydney Thunder in the WBBL, becoming the first Pakistani woman cricketer to play in the Australian 20-over tournament.

“Participating in the WBBL has helped me a lot. The pitches in the Subcontinent and other regions are poles apart,” Dar said on Thursday, while speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din.

She was also picked ifor the ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year. She was the only Pakistan player in the 11-member squad.

Dar is overwhelmed with fans who have been heaping praise on her on social media. She said her inbox is full of young girls’ messages, telling her they wish to become just like her when they grow up.

The 33-year-old’s fans do not have to speculate about her source of inspiration, especially when they see how she celebrates taking a wicket. She bears an uncanny resemblance to former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi.

She revealed it was Afridi’s aggressive batting style that inspires her.

“In the 90s, when I returned to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia, Shahid Afridi was always on the TV,” Dar said.

“[Afridi] was the only player on the team who hit numerous sixes and of course, as a child, I was attracted to the way he batted.”

Afridi has acknowledged Dar’s performances and also wished her luck when she was about to embark for Australia.

In a tweet, Afridi called Pakistani all-rounder “Lady Boom Boom” and said she is a game-changer.

The Pakistan team will be relying on Dar’s experience in the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia. Her ability to smash the ball way back into the crowd in the last overs will be a huge help.

