Dale Steyn has some encouraging words for Haris Rauf

South African pacer Dale Steyn had some words of advice for his Melbourne Stars teammate Haris Rauf upon his departure from the Big Bash League (BBL).

Steyn will miss the remainder of the Australian 20-over competition due to a partial stress fracture.

“It’s an absolute honour and great pleasure for me to spent some quality time both in and off the field with the world class pacer Dale Steyn,” Rauf tweeted. “A brilliant soul with true spirit of sportsmanship. Learned a lot from him and capitalized it in the ground. Huge respect for legend!”

“You’re a machine Haris!!! Loved hanging with you bud, enjoy the G on Wednesday night, bowl fast and knock em over!” Steyn replied.

In a video message, he thanked the Melbourne Stars squad for having him in the side and said that he had the best time. “Honestly it’s a great family here. I walked into the dressing room and I didn’t feel out for one second. I am very happy that we won five out of the six games that I was here for.”

The South African bowling maestro said he was looking forward to coming back to the team next time around.