Monday, January 27, 2020  | 1 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Cris Cyborg beats Julia Budd to become MMA Grand Slam Champion

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Cris Cyborg beats Julia Budd to become MMA Grand Slam Champion

Photo Courtesy: criscyborg/Twitter

Cristiane Justino Venâncio, known by her ring name “Cris Cyborg”, made a stunning debut at Bellator 238 when she registered a TKO win over Julia Budd to be crowned Bellator Women’s Featherweight World Champion.

Her title win means that the 34-year-old Brazilian is now an MMA Grand Slam Champion, having won major championships at UFC, Invicta FC, and Strikeforce as well.

She posted a photo of herself holding all of her four major titles in a Twitter post.

Cyborg ensured victory with a combination of deadly strikes to face and body till the referee stopped the bout and celebrated it by dropping to the mat in exhausted jubilation.

Budd’s unbeaten streak lasted for a staggering 2,998 days before she faced the Cyborg.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bellator Bellator 238 Cris Cyborg mma
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan claim T20 series against Bangladesh with nine-wicket win
Pakistan claim T20 series against Bangladesh with nine-wicket win
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets in T20 series opener
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets in T20 series opener
Live Updates - Pakistan vs Bangladesh - 3rd T20
Live Updates – Pakistan vs Bangladesh – 3rd T20
Pak-Bangladesh T20 series: What routes to take in Lahore
Pak-Bangladesh T20 series: What routes to take in Lahore
Cricket fans can now purchase PSL 5 tickets
Cricket fans can now purchase PSL 5 tickets
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.