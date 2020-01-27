Cris Cyborg beats Julia Budd to become MMA Grand Slam Champion

Cristiane Justino Venâncio, known by her ring name “Cris Cyborg”, made a stunning debut at Bellator 238 when she registered a TKO win over Julia Budd to be crowned Bellator Women’s Featherweight World Champion.

Her title win means that the 34-year-old Brazilian is now an MMA Grand Slam Champion, having won major championships at UFC, Invicta FC, and Strikeforce as well.

She posted a photo of herself holding all of her four major titles in a Twitter post.

Cyborg ensured victory with a combination of deadly strikes to face and body till the referee stopped the bout and celebrated it by dropping to the mat in exhausted jubilation.

Budd’s unbeaten streak lasted for a staggering 2,998 days before she faced the Cyborg.