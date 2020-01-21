Cricket fans can now purchase PSL 5 tickets

Cricket fans, the day you have been waiting for is finally here as the tickets for the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League are available for sale.

The tickets became available for online purchase Monday night. You can buy them at www.yayvo.com.

Tickets are also being sold at dedicated TCS Express Centres across 38 cities.

One person can purchase up to seven tickets per match using one CNIC.

The tickets for the opening match on February 20 in Karachi have been priced between Rs1,000 to Rs6,000, while the prices range is between Rs500 to Rs5,000 for the finale in Lahore on March 22.

The ticket for March 17 qualifier in Karachi will range between Rs500 to Rs4,000. The price for two eliminators in Lahore on March 18 and March 20 is the same too.

The PSL said that the prices were finalised after considering the timing of the matches, along with working and weekend games and affordability for fans.

A 24/7 helpline has also been set up to help fans with the ticketing process. In addition, a webchat customer support desk (www.tcsexpress.com) and a WhatsApp number (+92-316-112-3456) will also remain active during this time to address queries too.

The 2020 edition of the 20-over tournament kicks off on February 20 with defending champions Quetta Gladiators playing two-time champions Islamabad United at Karachi’s National Stadium.