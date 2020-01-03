Chris Lynn leads Brisbane Heat to victory over Hobart Hurricanes

Brisbane Heat clinched a 30-run win over Hobart Hurricanes in their Big Bash League fixture at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday.

Heat, being sent in to bat first, lost the wicket of Tom Banton early on . However, Max Bryant (65 off 36) and skipper Chris Lynn (88* off 55) anchored the side to 110 with their 95-run partnership.

Lynn and Matt Renshaw (30 off 17 balls) then stitched a 63-run stand for the third wicket. The skipper made 39 runs together with Ben Cutting (18 off 8) to take the side to a massive 212-3.

The Hurricanes, despite a steady start to the run chase, lost their way completely as they tried to reach the nearly insurmountable target. Not a single batsman scored past 30 while George Bailey top-scored with his 14-ball 28. However, there were several scores in the 20s as the side managed to get to 181-9.

All Brisbane bowlers managed to bag wickets as Mark Steketee and Jake Prestwidge took two wickets each to hand a much-needed win to the side.