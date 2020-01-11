Challengers beat Dynamites in national women’s triangular T20 championship

PCB Challengers claimed a 42-run win over PCB Dynamites in their National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship 2019-20 match in Karachi on Saturday.

Challengers won the toss and chose to bat first.

Muneeba Ali was the star of the game as her blistering 69-ball 108, which came off 17 boundaries and a six helped the side finish at 182-3.

Sadia Iqbal and Nida Dar picked up wickets which inflicted the pressure on the Dynamites. Iram Javed (38 off 30) and Kainat Hafeez (26 off 26) put on a 55-run partnership but it wasn’t enough for the side which finished at 140-5.

It was the Blasters’ first win of the tournament.