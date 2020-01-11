Saturday, January 11, 2020  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Challengers beat Dynamites in national women’s triangular T20 championship

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Challengers beat Dynamites in national women’s triangular T20 championship

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

PCB Challengers claimed a 42-run win over PCB Dynamites in their National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship 2019-20 match in Karachi on Saturday.

Challengers won the toss and chose to bat first.

Muneeba Ali was the star of the game as her blistering 69-ball 108, which came off 17 boundaries and a six helped the side finish at 182-3.

Sadia Iqbal and Nida Dar picked up wickets which inflicted the pressure on the Dynamites. Iram Javed (38 off 30) and Kainat Hafeez (26 off 26) put on a 55-run partnership but it wasn’t enough for the side which finished at 140-5.

It was the Blasters’ first win of the tournament.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
National Triangular T20 Women's Cricket Championship 2019-20, PCB Challengers, PCB Dynamites, Muneeba Ali, Sadia Iqbal, Nida Dar, Iram Javed, Kainat Hafeez
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: Haris Rauf takes a hat-trick for Melbourne Stars
Watch: Haris Rauf takes a hat-trick for Melbourne Stars
Dale Steyn has some encouraging words for Haris Rauf
Dale Steyn has some encouraging words for Haris Rauf
Has Pakistan's most famous cricket meme met his match?
Has Pakistan’s most famous cricket meme met his match?
Twitter goes crazy over Haris Rauf’s Big Bash League performance
Twitter goes crazy over Haris Rauf’s Big Bash League performance
New Zealander Leo Carter smashes six sixes in an over
New Zealander Leo Carter smashes six sixes in an over
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.