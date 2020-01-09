Thursday, January 9, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1441
Brisbane Heat triumph over Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash League

Posted: Jan 9, 2020
Posted: Jan 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: BBL/Twitter

Brisbane Heat registered a five-wicket win over Hobart Hurricanes in their Big Bash League (BBL) fixture in Brisbane on Thursday.

The win takes the Heat to third position in the points table.

Hurricanes, electing to bat first, put on a lacklustre performance with the bat. They mustered up only 126-9 on the board despite skipper Matthew Wade scoring nearly half of the runs.

Wade made 61 off 46 deliveries after hitting three boundaries and two maximums but found very little support from the other end.

The Brisbane side wobbled slightly in the run chase but managed to complete it in the 19th over.

They were 71-5 at one stage but an unbeaten 60-run partnership between Ben Cutting (43 off 29) and Jimmy Peirson (23 off 25) took the game away from Hobart.

Australia, Cricket, Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes, Brisbane Heat, Big Bash League 2019-20, BBL 2019-20, #BBL09, BH, HH, BHvHH, Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes,
 
