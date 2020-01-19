Brisbane Heat suffer dramatic collapse in Big Bash League

Brisbane Heat seemed on course to reach Melbourne Renegades’ target of 165 when they were cruising along at 84-0 within six overs but suffered a spectacular collapse from there that saw them lose all 10 wickets for 36 runs in their Big Bash League clash.

The Brisbane crowd watched in horror as the wicket of skipper Chris Lynn for 41 off just 15 deliveries sparked a collapse, with star turn AB de Villiers and in-form Matt Renshaw being dismissed in the very next over by man of the match Cameron Boyce — who finished with figures of 4-15 in four overs.

Top-scorer Sam Heazlett was the next to go for 56 off 37 deliveries and the side caved completely from there on in to suffer a 45-run defeat.

Earlier in the day, several handy contributions had helped Renegades to 164-6 as they seem to have addressed their slump a little too late.

In the other game of the day, Adelaide Strikers defeated Hobart Hurricanes by 10 runs as skipper Travis Head led from the front with 79 off 40 deliveries.

Head’s half-century along with some good knocks by Jonathan Wells and Matthew Short got the side to 186-5.

David Miller wasn’t one to be outdone and scored an unbeaten 90 off only 48 deliveries but found precious little support as his side finished on 176-6 as Wes Agar claimed four wickets.