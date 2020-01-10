Friday, January 10, 2020  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1441
Blasters beat Challengers in National Women’s Triangular T20 Championship

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

PCB Blasters claimed a 12-run win over PCB Challengers in the second fixture of the National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship 2019-20 in Karachi.

Ramim Shamim’s Blasters won the toss and elected to bat first at the National Stadium. They finished at a respectable 154-6 with Jaweria Rauf top-scoring with her 40-ball 57.

Ayesha Naseem and Aliya Riaz chipped in with their respective knocks of 31 and 29.

Challengers fought hard to complete the run chase as Muneeba Ali made a gritty 50 off 36 deliveries. The rest of the side faltered and finished at 142-9.

This was Blasters’ second straight win in the competition.

