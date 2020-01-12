Bangladesh’s tour of Pakistan appears off after BCB decision

Bangladesh’s tour of Pakistan appears set to be called off after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) made its decision to not come to the country for Tests.

Reports suggest Bangladesh are willing to tour Pakistan for the limited-overs formats but do not want to do so for the five-day format.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), however, have insisted in the past that only the option of a full tour is on the cards.

We have had a round of correspondence with them [the BCB] and they are happy to play three T20s in Pakistan but they are slightly reluctant to play two Tests,” PCB CEO Wasim Khan had previously stated.

“They are talking about three T20s, but for us playing Test cricket in another country isn’t an option now,” Wasim had added.

The BCB were set to meet on Sunday to finalise their decision.

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo had said earlier that he will come to Pakistan if the team was touring the country.

“If we have to, then I am going,” Domingo had said while speaking to New Age. “I think we can only discuss the matter once the decision is made. We need to discuss with the cricket board and the board will decide what will happen next.”

However, Domingo had hinted that some of his staff members were reluctant to come.

“I think some guys are not keen to go. But if we have to then I am going,” he had added.

Domingo’s Pakistani counterpart Misbahul Haq had expressed his disappointment at Bangladesh’s decision. “There is no excuse at this stage and making security a pretext is lame, because when international tours are happening, teams (are) coming and playing here, even you are agreeing to play T20 and refusing Test is something beyond my understanding,” he had said during a media briefing. “I don’t see any reason. To me it’s just an excuse and nothing else.”