Bangladesh’s head coach willing to tour Pakistan

Bangladesh’s head coach Russell Domingo said that he is willing to visit Pakistan if the multi-format tour goes ahead as planned, Cricbuzz has reported.

“I think some guys [of the team management] are not keen to go. But if we have to, then I am going,” said Domingo while speaking with Cricbuzz. “I think we can only discuss the matter once the decision is made. We need to consult with the cricket board and they will decide what will happen next,” he added.

Pakistan are to host Bangladesh for a three-match T20I series in Lahore along with two Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi this month.

Bangladesh’s tour to Pakistan fell in doubt as the country is insisting on playing the Test series at a neutral venue while Pakistan are adamant to host the two five-day games at home.

The situation became dire after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan claimed that several star players are also hesitant to tour the country for the T20I series.