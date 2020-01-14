Tuesday, January 14, 2020  | 18 Jamadilawal, 1441
Sports

Bangladesh to tour Pakistan for Tests, T20Is, ODIs

Posted: Jan 14, 2020
Posted: Jan 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Bangladesh to tour Pakistan for Tests, T20Is, ODIs

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s series with Bangladesh has been confirmed after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) managed to convince its Bangladeshi counterpart to tour the country.

The tour will take place in two parts and will sandwich the Pakistan Super League (PSL) that begins next month.

The three T20Is will all take place in Lahore, with Friday January 24 being the date for the first T20I. The second T20I will take place the very next day on Saturday before the third T20I on January 27.

The first Test will then take place 11 days later on February 7 in Rawalpindi before the start of the PSL.

The tour will then resume in Karachi after the PSL, with a one-off ODI taking place on April 3 before the second Test starts two days later on April 5.

Bangladesh Pakistan
 
Pakistan, Bangladesh, Cricket, Tour
 
