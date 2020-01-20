Bangladesh to send security team to Pakistan ahead of tour

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan announced that a security team will be traveling to Pakistan ahead of the team’s tour to the country.

“Our advanced security team is going before we travel to Pakistan,” Nazmul said while speaking to the media on Sunday at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Stadium. “We will have security from National Security Intelligence (NSI). They will go first while some of them will arrive later. We will ensure best preparation from our side.”

He added that players perform below par when they are concerned about things other than the sport. “We do not want to discuss about the security now. There were some concerns raised. There is nothing to worry about. The tension is about playing. Performing naturally isn’t easy if you are worried about something else. So, it is hard to play cricket if you are not mentally at peace and T20I is high intensity game. The game could change any moment. So, I told them to play without worries. I will stay with them.”

The BCB president said that the country is satisfied with the security arrangements being made for them. However, they don’t want to take any risks. “I have seen the security plan of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). There is nothing more they could do but there could be uncertainty at any time but we will have to remember that this is not just a bilateral series, there are Test Championship matches ahead. This is sort of World Cup. After T20I and one-day, they have started Tests on home and away basis. So there is no option. As a full-member of ICC, we need to participate. There was pressure. I think after playing this T20I series, we will be able to realize what the situation is and if we have some problem, we will be able to discuss.”

The multi-format tour kicks off with a three-match T20I series in Lahore. The opening game takes place on January 24 while the second fixture takes place the very next day on Saturday before the third T20I on January 27.

The first Test will then take place on February 7 in Rawalpindi before the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The tour will then resume in Karachi after the PSL, with a one-off ODI taking place on April 3 before the second Test starts two days later on April 5.