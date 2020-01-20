Monday, January 20, 2020  | 24 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Bangladesh to send security team to Pakistan ahead of tour

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
Bangladesh to send security team to Pakistan ahead of tour

Photo: AFP

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan announced that a security team will be traveling to Pakistan ahead of the team’s tour to the country.

“Our advanced security team is going before we travel to Pakistan,” Nazmul said while speaking to the media on Sunday at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Stadium. “We will have security from National Security Intelligence (NSI). They will go first while some of them will arrive later. We will ensure best preparation from our side.”

He added that players perform below par when they are concerned about things other than the sport. “We do not want to discuss about the security now. There were some concerns raised. There is nothing to worry about. The tension is about playing. Performing naturally isn’t easy if you are worried about something else. So, it is hard to play cricket if you are not mentally at peace and T20I is high intensity game. The game could change any moment. So, I told them to play without worries. I will stay with them.”

The BCB president said that the country is satisfied with the security arrangements being made for them. However, they don’t want to take any risks. “I have seen the security plan of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). There is nothing more they could do but there could be uncertainty at any time but we will have to remember that this is not just a bilateral series, there are Test Championship matches ahead. This is sort of World Cup. After T20I and one-day, they have started Tests on home and away basis. So there is no option. As a full-member of ICC, we need to participate. There was pressure. I think after playing this T20I series, we will be able to realize what the situation is and if we have some problem, we will be able to discuss.”

The multi-format tour kicks off with a three-match T20I series in Lahore. The opening game takes place on January 24 while the second fixture takes place the very next day on Saturday before the third T20I on January 27.

The first Test will then take place on February 7 in Rawalpindi before the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The tour will then resume in Karachi after the PSL, with a one-off ODI taking place on April 3 before the second Test starts two days later on April 5.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bangladesh Cricket Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Bangladesh, Cricket, Test, ODI, T20, PSL, Nazmul Hassan, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, PAKvBAN, PAK vs BAN, #PAKvBAN
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Only one Pakistan player in ICC’s Teams of the Year
Only one Pakistan player in ICC’s Teams of the Year
Watch: Muhammad Amir claims six wickets in BPL clash
Watch: Muhammad Amir claims six wickets in BPL clash
PCB Chairman to discuss Pakistan tour with BCB in Dubai
PCB Chairman to discuss Pakistan tour with BCB in Dubai
Bangladesh to tour Pakistan for Tests, T20Is, ODIs
Bangladesh to tour Pakistan for Tests, T20Is, ODIs
Rabada suspended for one Test over wicket celebration
Rabada suspended for one Test over wicket celebration
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.