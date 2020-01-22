Bangladesh T20I squad to arrive in Pakistan tonight

Bangladesh’s T20I squad will be arriving in Pakistan on Wednesday evening for the three-match series which begins on Friday.

The players will be accompanied by Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hasan, Cricket Director Akram Khan, Chief Selector Minhajul Abedin and officials of the National Security Intelligence.

The visiting side will start practicing from Thursday while Mahmudullah, the team skipper, will hold a press conference the same day.

The trophy will be unveiled on the same day as well.

Lahore will be hosting all the three 20-over matches. The opening game takes place on January 24 while the second fixture takes place the very next day on Saturday before the third T20I on January 27.