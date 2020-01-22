Wednesday, January 22, 2020  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Bangladesh T20I squad to arrive in Pakistan tonight

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Bangladesh T20I squad to arrive in Pakistan tonight

Photo: AFP

Bangladesh’s T20I squad will be arriving in Pakistan on Wednesday evening for the three-match series which begins on Friday.

The players will be accompanied by Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hasan, Cricket Director Akram Khan, Chief Selector Minhajul Abedin and officials of the National Security Intelligence.

The visiting side will start practicing from Thursday while Mahmudullah, the team skipper, will hold a press conference the same day.

The trophy will be unveiled on the same day as well.

Lahore will be hosting all the three 20-over matches. The opening game takes place on January 24 while the second fixture takes place the very next day on Saturday before the third T20I on January 27.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bangladesh Cricket Pakistan Pakistan vs Bangladesh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Bangladesh, Pakistan, Cricket, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20, Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 Lahore, Babar Azam, Mahmudullah,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Only one Pakistan player in ICC’s Teams of the Year
Only one Pakistan player in ICC’s Teams of the Year
Rabada suspended for one Test over wicket celebration
Rabada suspended for one Test over wicket celebration
PCB reduces ticket prices for Bangladesh T20Is
PCB reduces ticket prices for Bangladesh T20Is
Misbah names much-changed squad for Bangladesh T20Is
Misbah names much-changed squad for Bangladesh T20Is
Pakistan’s Muhammad Asif among AB de Villiers’ five toughest bowlers
Pakistan’s Muhammad Asif among AB de Villiers’ five toughest bowlers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.