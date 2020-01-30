Bangladesh says it has ‘no problem’ visiting Pakistan for Tests

Nazmul Hasan, the President of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, expressed his satisfaction with the security the Pakistan Cricket Board provided to the team for the T20I series and said that the side has no problem visiting the country for the two Tests.

“We were not convinced about the security situation in Pakistan earlier,” the BCB president said while speaking to the media in Dhaka. “So, we had told them that we will decide about the Test series after seeing the situation during the T20I series. It’s really impossible to offer more security than what they provided us,” he said.

“We are satisfied with the security in Pakistan. There is no complaint from any player or coaching staff. There is no reason to skip the Test series. We are going to play Test in Pakistan.”

He said that the side will be trying out a new batsman in place of veteran Mushfiqur Rahim, who will not be a part of the side for the Rawalpindi Test starting from February 7. “We didn’t have Shakib in India. Tamim had also opted out. Now we don’t have Mushfiqur who is our number one batsman in Test cricket. We have to try a new batsman at number four,” said Hasan.

“But Musfhiqur will return against Zimbabwe. It means we have to try a new one just in two Tests. It’s really tough to come up with a good combination if a player suddenly calls to stay out of a series. We have to talk with the players and bring out a solution of it.”

He discussed the team’s performance in the T20Is and said he wasn’t happy with their approach. “To be honest, the performance of this series was not like we usually do. It was tough to believe that the Bangladesh team can play like this. We scored more than 90 runs without losing any wicket and ended up on 130 or 140. We were defensive in T20I cricket even after 12-14 overs.”

He claimed that he hadn’t seen this sort of defensive cricket by the Bangladesh side in a long time.