Bangladesh name strong squad for Pakistan T20Is

Bangladesh have announced their T20I squad for the tour of Pakistan that begins next week on January 24, with veteran Mahmudullah leading the line.

The team includes some of the biggest names in Bangladesh cricket, with Mahmudullah having the likes of experienced left-handed opener Tamim Iqbal and pace spearhead Mustafizur Rehman to call upon.

The trio will line up alongside Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mahedi Hasan and Rubel Hossain to name a few.

Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh’s legendary wicketkeeper batsman, had ruled himself out of the series citing concerns over his safety from his family, while several members of the coaching staff have also opted out of travelling with coach Russell Domingo to Pakistan.

Squad:

Mahmudullah (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Kumer Das, MD Mithun, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Hasan Mahmud