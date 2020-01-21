Tuesday, January 21, 2020  | 25 Jamadilawal, 1441
Bangladesh, India register wins in U19 Cricket World Cup

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jan 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo Courtesy: cricketworldcup/Twitter

Bangladesh and India claimed victories in their U19 Cricket World Cup matches on Tuesday.

Bangladesh avoided early hiccups to win their second match against Scotland at Potchefstroom.

Scotland, electing to take guard, did not fair well with the bat as they were bowled out for 89 in 30.3 overs. Rakibul Hasan’s hat-trick were the highlights of the day.

Sean Fischer-Keogh took three wickets for the Scottish side but the target proved to be too low to defend. Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Towhid Hridoy took the side home to victory in the 17th over with their 56-run partnership.

India, on the other hand, beat Japan by 10 wickets in a one-sided contest at Bloemfontein.

Japan’s batting completely collapsed and it looked like they would register the lowest total in an ODI game at one point after being invited to bat first. The side managed to avoid the humiliation and finished with 41 on the board in 22.5 overs. No player in the team managed to reach double figures.

It just took 4.5 overs for the defending champions to reach the target as they wrapped up their second win of the competition.

Bangladesh India japan scotland U19 Cricket World Cup
 
MOST READ
