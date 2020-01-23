Thursday, January 23, 2020  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1441
Bangladesh arrive in Pakistan for T20I series

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

The Bangladesh cricket team arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday to play a three-match T20I series that starts Friday.

The visiting team were given a warm welcome upon their arrival in Lahore.

They were then taken to their hotel.

Lahore will be hosting all three T20I games in the series. The opening game takes place on January 24 while the second fixture takes place the very next day on Saturday before the third T20I on January 27.

