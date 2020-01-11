Babar, Kohli, Smith or Williamson? Twitter chooses the best batsman

Users of social media website Twitter have voted Pakistani player Babar Azam as the player they would want in their team.

Pakistan’s T20I captain, in a poll conducted on SAMAA Sports’ Twitter account, received 69.30% of the total 766 votes.

Babar had a stellar 2019 as he played 36 fixtures and scored 2,082 runs at a staggering average of 57.83 and a strike rate of 90.20.

He was Pakistan’s highest run-getter in the Cricket World Cup with after scoring 474 runs from eight games at an average of 67.71 and a strike rate of 87.77. He scored a century and three fifties in the tournament as well.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli secured 19.1% of the votes while Australia’s Steven Smith came in third with 6.8%

Kane Williamson, who led New Zealand to their second successive Cricket World Cup final, got the least number of votes with 4.8%.