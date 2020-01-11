Saturday, January 11, 2020  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1441
Babar, Kohli, Smith or Williamson? Twitter chooses the best batsman

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Users of social media website Twitter have voted Pakistani player Babar Azam as the player they would want in their team.

Pakistan’s T20I captain, in a poll conducted on SAMAA Sports’ Twitter account, received 69.30% of the total 766 votes.

Babar had a stellar 2019 as he played 36 fixtures and scored 2,082 runs at a staggering average of 57.83 and a strike rate of 90.20.

He was Pakistan’s highest run-getter in the Cricket World Cup with after scoring 474 runs from eight games at an average of 67.71 and a strike rate of 87.77. He scored a century and three fifties in the tournament as well. 

Indian skipper Virat Kohli secured 19.1% of the votes while Australia’s Steven Smith came in third with 6.8%

Kane Williamson, who led New Zealand to their second successive Cricket World Cup final, got the least number of votes with 4.8%.

