Thursday, January 23, 2020  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Babar Azam looking forward to Haris Rauf, Ahsan Ali’s debuts

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Babar Azam looking forward to Haris Rauf, Ahsan Ali’s debuts

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board/YouTube

Pakistan’s T20I captain Babar Azam said that he is looking forward to the international debuts of batsman Ahsan Ali and fast-bowler Haris Rauf.

“I hope they make their international debuts tomorrow,” he said while speaking in a press conference with his Bangladesh counterpart Mahmudullah on Thursday. “Rauf has performed very well in the Big Bash League.”

The skipper said that his side is focused on retaining their top spot in the T20I ranking. “The team is well prepared.”

He claimed that his unit is not under any kind of pressure and they won’t be repeating their past mistakes. However, he added that the side is not taking any opposition lightly.

Mahmudullah said that he is looking forward to play good cricket and putting on a good show. “The rankings might affect the game play but we are not thinking about those things. We know that Pakistan is a very good strong team and they have been very consistent in the T20I format.”

He said that his side is performing well in the T20 format themselves and expressed his wishes of giving Pakistan a run for their money given the way they have prepared.

The skipper, who also played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), said that he is excited to play in Pakistan and was feeling good about performing in the country once again.

The two captains unveiled the trophy for the three-match T20I series, which begins in Lahore on Friday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Babar Azam mahmudullah Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Babar Azam, Mahmudullah, Pakistan, Ahsan Ali, Haris Rauf, Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2020, Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20, #PAKvBAN, Pakistan v Bangladesh
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Rabada suspended for one Test over wicket celebration
Rabada suspended for one Test over wicket celebration
PCB reduces ticket prices for Bangladesh T20Is
PCB reduces ticket prices for Bangladesh T20Is
Pak-Bangladesh T20 series: What routes to take in Lahore
Pak-Bangladesh T20 series: What routes to take in Lahore
Misbah names much-changed squad for Bangladesh T20Is
Misbah names much-changed squad for Bangladesh T20Is
Cricket fans can now purchase PSL 5 tickets
Cricket fans can now purchase PSL 5 tickets
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.