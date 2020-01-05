Sunday, January 5, 2020  | 9 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Australia’s Stoinis fined for homophobic slur during Big Bash League

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Australia’s Stoinis fined for homophobic slur during Big Bash League

Photo: AFP

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was Sunday slapped with a hefty fine after directing a homophobic slur at Kane Richardson during a domestic Twenty20 Big Bash League game.

The Melbourne Stars player apologised after being found guilty of breaching Cricket Australia’s code of conduct and penalised Aus$7,500 (US$5,200).

“I got caught in the moment and took it too far,” Stoinis said of the incident during the clash with cross-town rivals Melbourne Renegades on Saturday.

“I realised immediately I was in the wrong and I apologise to Kane and to the umpires.

“I did the wrong thing and accept responsibility for my actions. The standards are there for a reason and I accept the penalty.”

The incident comes six weeks after fast bowler James Pattinson, currently playing for Australia in the third Test against New Zealand in Sydney, was banned for player abuse, also reportedly a homophobic slur.

His penalty — a one-match suspension which ruled him out of the first Test against Pakistan — was harsher as it was his third code of conduct breach in the past 18 months.

“The behaviour in this matter falls short of the standards we expect and we have acted accordingly,” Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia’s head of integrity and security said of the Stoinis fine.

He only referred to the matter as “personal abuse of a player”, although the Cricket Australia website characterised it as a homophobic slur.

“There is no place for it in the game,” added Carroll.

 
Big Bash League Marcus Stoinis
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
PCB announce schedule for PSL 5
PCB announce schedule for PSL 5
Watch: Is it out or not out?
Watch: Is it out or not out?
Watch: Wahab Riaz bowls a triple-wicket maiden in BPL
Watch: Wahab Riaz bowls a triple-wicket maiden in BPL
How the T20I dream turned into a nightmare for Pakistan
How the T20I dream turned into a nightmare for Pakistan
Bangladesh’s head coach willing to tour Pakistan
Bangladesh’s head coach willing to tour Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.