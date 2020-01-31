Friday, January 31, 2020  | 5 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Australia U-19 cricketers face sanctions for mocking fans

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Australia U-19 cricketers face sanctions for mocking fans

Photo: AFP

Cricket Australia is considering sanctions and “cultural sensitivity training” for members of its men’s U-19 squad over social media comments seen as mocking non-English speakers.

The governing body said it was “extremely disappointed” by the incident during the ongoing World Cup in South Africa, which it reported to the International Cricket Council.

The fallout followed batsman Jake Fraser-McGurk posting “Quarter-final here we come” on Instagram ahead of their clash with India on Tuesday, with several teammates including Oliver Davies and Liam Scott replying in language interpreted as mocking non-native English speakers.

Cricket Australia’s head of integrity and security Sean Carroll said the “inappropriate language” was not acceptable.

“Some of that language could be interpreted as ridiculing non-native English language speakers,” he said in a statement late Thursday.

“I have spoken to the players and expressed in no uncertain terms that such language has no place in society and falls well short of the standards we expect as Australian cricketers,” he added.

“The players have apologised for the language and have taken down the posts.”

Sanctions were being considered, including education and cultural sensitivity training.

“Most of the players do not have their parents present with them in South Africa and some of them are minors,” he said. “Accordingly, we believe it is appropriate to consider sanctions upon their return home.”

The U-19 World Cup began on January 17 and runs until February 9. Australia has so far won two of their three games.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Third Pakistan-Bangladesh T20 abandoned due to rain
Third Pakistan-Bangladesh T20 abandoned due to rain
Pakistan claim T20 series against Bangladesh with nine-wicket win
Pakistan claim T20 series against Bangladesh with nine-wicket win
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets in T20 series opener
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets in T20 series opener
Watch: PSL 5 official anthem 'Tayyar Hain'
Watch: PSL 5 official anthem ‘Tayyar Hain’
PSL 5 official anthem to be released today
PSL 5 official anthem to be released today
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.