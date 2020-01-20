Australia too good for Nigeria in U19 Cricket World Cup

Australia put on an all-round show as they clinched a 10-wicket win over a hapless Nigerian side in the U19 Cricket World Cup at Kimberley on Monday.

Nigeria, with their entire playing XI making their debuts, were decided to bat first. It would be a decision which did not turn out in their favour as the side were bowled out for just 61 in 30.3 overs. Tanveer Sangha returned with figures of 5-14 in 10 overs which also included four maidens.

Olayinka Olaleye was the top-scorer for the side as he made 21 off 53 balls with two boundaries to his name.

Australian openers Sam Fanning (30 off 26) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (23 off 20) put on an unbeaten 62-run partnership as they completed the run chase in 7.4 overs.