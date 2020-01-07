Australia open to stage charity matches for bushfire victims

Cricket Australia stated that it is open to the idea of staging matches to raise money for the victims of the bushfires that have wreaked havoc in Australia, according to SEN radio.

At least 24 people, including three firefighters, have been killed while properties worth millions of Australian dollars have been destroyed by the bushfires in the southern parts of the country.

CA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kevin Roberts said that the Australia-New Zealand fixture will help raise funds for the Red Cross bushfire appeal and a standalone game is a possibility in the future.

“I’d love to think we could do something along those lines,” Roberts said. “We’ve all got great memories of the role those sorts of events have played in disaster and tragedy in the past and would like to think we can make the most of those ODIs in March.”

Australia are no strangers to hosting charity cricket fixtures.

A fundraising match was played in 1967 in Melbourne after fires in Tasmania. In 1994, South Africa played an extra game against a New South Wales XI following fires in Sydney. A tsunami appeal match was contested between ICC World XI and an Asia XI in Melbourne back in 2004.