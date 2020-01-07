Tuesday, January 7, 2020  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Australia open to stage charity matches for bushfire victims

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Australia open to stage charity matches for bushfire victims

Photo: AFP

Cricket Australia stated that it is open to the idea of staging matches to raise money for the victims of the bushfires that have wreaked havoc in Australia, according to SEN radio.

At least 24 people, including three firefighters, have been killed while properties worth millions of Australian dollars have been destroyed by the bushfires in the southern parts of the country.

CA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kevin Roberts said that the Australia-New Zealand fixture will help raise funds for the Red Cross bushfire appeal and a standalone game is a possibility in the future.

“I’d love to think we could do something along those lines,” Roberts said. “We’ve all got great memories of the role those sorts of events have played in disaster and tragedy in the past and would like to think we can make the most of those ODIs in March.”

Australia are no strangers to hosting charity cricket fixtures.

A fundraising match was played in 1967 in Melbourne after fires in Tasmania. In 1994, South Africa played an extra game against a New South Wales XI following fires in Sydney. A tsunami appeal match was contested between ICC World XI and an Asia XI in Melbourne back in 2004.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia bushfires Cricket Cricket australia
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Australia, Bushfires, Cricket, Cricket Australia, Australia bushfires, Australia bushfires 2019, Australia bushfires 2020, Sydney,
 
MOST READ
PCB announce schedule for PSL 5
PCB announce schedule for PSL 5
Watch: Wahab Riaz bowls a triple-wicket maiden in BPL
Watch: Wahab Riaz bowls a triple-wicket maiden in BPL
How the T20I dream turned into a nightmare for Pakistan
How the T20I dream turned into a nightmare for Pakistan
Bangladesh’s head coach willing to tour Pakistan
Bangladesh’s head coach willing to tour Pakistan
Haris Rauf shines in Stars’ thrilling win over Thunder
Haris Rauf shines in Stars’ thrilling win over Thunder
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.