Australia beat England in U19 Cricket World Cup thriller

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Posted: Jan 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: cricketworldcup/Twitter

Australia survived a test from England as they clinched a narrow two-wicket victory in the U19 Cricket World Cup at Kimberley on Thursday.

England won the toss and elected to bat first.

Ben Charlesworth and Jordan Cox provided a decent start to the side with their 67-run partnership. The Australians struck twice in succession and had the English side at 77-2.

Jack Haynes and Charlesworth, who went on to score a half-century, anchored the side past 100. Charlesworth went on to score a 100-ball 82 after hitting 11 boundaries. The side went on to lose their next four batsmen after scoring 51 runs.

They finished at 252-7 after Dan Mousley (51 off 44) and Kasey Aldridge (32 off 25) scored an unbeaten partnership of 60 runs.

Australia did not have the best start to the run chase as they lost a wicket early but Sam Fanning and skipper Mackenzie Harvey made 51 runs together for the second wicket.

After Fanning headed to the dressing room, Lachlan Hearne and Harvey got the scoreboard ticking with their 83-run partnership before the latter was dismissed after top-scoring with 65 from 83 balls.

The skipper dismissal had the Australian side rattled as the pressure got to them, resulting in the loss of wickets at regular intervals.

However, Connor Sully and Todd Murphy held their nerve and put on a 53-run partnership to take the side over the line on the final ball of the game.

