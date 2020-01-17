Andre Russell, Muhammad Nawaz inspire Rajshahi Royals to BPL title

Andre Russell and Muhammad Nawaz inspired Rajshahi Royals to their first-ever Bangladesh Premier League title as the duo contributed with both bat and ball in the 21-run win in the final against Khulna Tigers in Dhaka.

Russell and Nawaz came out into the middle with their side struggling a bit at 99-4 in 14.2 overs after the dismissal of Irfan Sukkur, who top-scored with 52 off 35 deliveries.

The duo took on all comers from there on and smashed 71 runs off the final 34 deliveries to propel their side to 170-4.

Nawaz managed to even overshadow Russell as he smashed 41 off just 20 deliveries, hitting six fours and two sixes along the way, while the skipper scored 27 off 16 deliveries with three sixes to his name.

Muhammad Amir finished with figures of 2-35 after his final over went for 18 runs.

Giant Pakistan pacer Muhammad Irfan was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2-18 in his four overs, with Russell (2-32) and Kamrul Islam Rabbi (2-29) also claiming two wickets apiece.

Nawaz, meanwhile, dismissed his former Quetta Gladiators teammate Rilee Rossouw to finish with 1-29 in his four overs.