Saturday, January 11, 2020  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Sports

Akram praises Warne for raising AUS$1m for Australian bushfire victims

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has congratulated ex-Australian cricketer Shane Warne for raising 1 million Australian dollars for victims of the bushfires in the Land Down Under.

“What an incredible result,” Akram tweeted.

Earlier, the Australian chapter of the Shahid Afridi Foundation paid a visit to the New South Wales Rural Fire Services Headquarters to learn about the bushfires. They organisation donated approximately 4,000 bottles of water.

Cricket star Warne’s “baggy green” cap sold at auction for more than $1 million Friday, with all funds going to help victims of bushfires raging in Australia.

The spin legend wore the cap during his 145-Test career, in which he took more than 700 wickets, and said he was blown away after a late bidding war pushed the price to $1,007,500.

It far exceeded the $425,000 paid at auction for the cap belonging to the legendary Donald Bradman when that was sold for charity in 2003. The Commonwealth Bank, Australia’s biggest lender, was revealed as the winning bidder.

Additional information taken from AFP

Australia Shane Warne wasim akram
 
