Adelaide Strikers triumph over Melbourne Stars in Big Bash League

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: BBL/Twitter

Adelaide Strikers triumphed over Melbourne Stars by 11 runs in their Big Bash League fixture in Adelaide on Wednesday.

The Strikers, being 51-3 at one stage, were carried forward by Alex Carey who made 33 off 21 balls.

Jonathan Wells (55 off 36) and Matthew Short’s (23 off 15) put on an unbeaten partnership of 71 which took the side to 162-4.

In reply, the Melbourne side did not have the start they would have liked and kept losing their wickets at regular intervals. Skipper Peter Handscomb top-scored with 65 not out from 39 deliveries before the side finished at 151-8.

Adelaide Strikers are now second at the points table while Melbourne Stars, despite the defeat, remain on top.

