Friday, January 17, 2020  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
Adelaide Strikers blow away Brisbane Heat in one-sided encounter

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: BBL/Twitter

Adelaide Strikers made a mockery of Brisbane Heat’s high-profile batting line-up as they claimed an emphatic 10-wicket win over the visitors in the Big Bash league.

The hosts dominated from start to finish, dismissing Brisbane for just 100. Skipper Chris Lynn’s 26 and Matt Renshaw’s 43 were the only two double-figure scores in the entire Brisbane scorecard as all six bowlers employed by Adelaide claimed wickets.

Liam O’Connor claimed 3-30 while Michael Neser (2-14) and Wes Agar (2-15) also impressed in their three-over spells each.

South Africa star AB de Villiers could only score two runs before he was dismissed by Neser.

The target of 101 was never going to be any trouble for Adelaide and Phil Salt and Jake Weatherald showed the Brisbane batsmen how to bat in Adelaide with a clinical chase that saw them reach 104-0 in just 10.5 overs.

Salt finished on an unbeaten 67 off 38 deliveries while Weatherald made 33 off 27.

BBL Cricket
 
