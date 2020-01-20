20 years of PCB trophies made by one man

Majid Nawaz has been making trophies for all the T20I, Test and ODI series Pakistan has hosted in the last 20 years.

Pakistan has won the last 16 of 25 series it has hosted. “I feel delighted when Pakistan wins the series and the trophies I design return to the PCB,” Nawaz said on Friday while speaking on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din.

The Bangladesh cricket team is currently in Pakistan for a multi-format tour.

The cups for all formats Pakistan will play against the visitors have also been designed by Nawaz.

He is expecting the home side to be victorious against Bangladesh.