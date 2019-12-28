Saturday, December 28, 2019  | 1 Jamadilawal, 1441
Yousuf rejects Akhtar’s remarks on religious discrimination in team

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 28, 2019 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousuf has rejected former fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar’s statements regarding religious discrimination in the national side.

Akhtar, while speaking on a television programme, had claimed that former leg-spinner Danish Kaneria was discriminated in the team for being a Hindu.

Mohammad Yousuf, in his tweets, condemned the remarks made by the Rawalpindi Express.

“I condemn the comments made about discrimination regarding players from the minority in the Pakistan Team,” Yousuf tweeted. “I have been a member of the team & I’ve always had a lot of love & support from the team, the management & the fans! Pakistan Zindabad.”

Yousuf, born a Christian in Lahore, converted to Islam in 2005.

 
