Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz showed he still has the ability to produce magical bowling spells as he bowled a triple-wicket maiden in the Bangladesh Premier League fixture between Dhaka Platoon and Rajshahi Royals. The Peshawar Zalmi pacer returned with sensational figures of 5-8 in 3.4 overs to help Dhaka claim an emphatic 74-run win over Rajshahi.