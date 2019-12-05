Thursday, December 5, 2019  | 7 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Watch: South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi’s unique wicket celebration

19 mins ago
Watch: South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi’s unique wicket celebration

Photo: AFP

South African cricketer Tabraiz Shamsi performed a magic trick right in the middle of the stadium to celebrate a wicket in the ongoing Mzansi Super League.

The Paarl Rocks bowler got the wicket of Durban Heat’s Wihab Lubbe who was caught in the eighth over by Hardus Viljoen.

To celebrate his wicket, the spinner pulled a handkerchief and appeared to turn it into a stick.

However, Durban had the last laugh as they went on to chase the 196-run target for the loss of just four wickets.

 
Cricket Mzansi Super League South Africa Tabraiz Shamsi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Rawalpindi, Sports, Festival
 
MOST READ
The 15 players Pakistan should choose for Sri Lanka Tests
The 15 players Pakistan should choose for Sri Lanka Tests
Wasim Akram names his most difficult opposition batsman
Wasim Akram names his most difficult opposition batsman
Franchises reveal players retained, released for PSL 5
Franchises reveal players retained, released for PSL 5
Two men confess to bribing players in Pakistan Super League
Two men confess to bribing players in Pakistan Super League
Sri Lanka announce squad for Pakistan Tests
Sri Lanka announce squad for Pakistan Tests
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.