Watch: South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi’s unique wicket celebration

South African cricketer Tabraiz Shamsi performed a magic trick right in the middle of the stadium to celebrate a wicket in the ongoing Mzansi Super League.

The Paarl Rocks bowler got the wicket of Durban Heat’s Wihab Lubbe who was caught in the eighth over by Hardus Viljoen.

To celebrate his wicket, the spinner pulled a handkerchief and appeared to turn it into a stick.

However, Durban had the last laugh as they went on to chase the 196-run target for the loss of just four wickets.