#SteadyTheShip with a big “Thanks Mate!” to all the Great New Zealanders who sung their hearts out all Test in support of the @BLACKCAPS! #BoxingDayTest #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/tSgj5ERtad — The ACC (@TheACCnz) December 29, 2019

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson thanked the team’s travelling fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. His video went viral on social media and earned him praise.