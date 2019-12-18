Wednesday, December 18, 2019  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Watch: Is this the worst ball ever bowled?

56 mins ago
Watch: Is this the worst ball ever bowled?

Photo Courtesy: BBL/Twitter

The Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia comes with plenty of high octane cricketing action but the fans and pundits were treated to the lighter side of things during the ninth season’s opener between the Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat on Tuesday.

Thunder’s Daniel Sams was bowling to Heat’s Tom Banton when the ball slipped out of his hand and went way outside the 22-yard track.

The left-arm pacer, seeing the lighter side of things, gave a cheeky smile.

The commentator recalled a similar incident during a game between West Indies and Australia. Allan Border received a similar delivery and went on to smash it to the boundary.

The Sydney side won the game by 29 runs.

 
Australia Big Bash League Brisbane Heat Cricket Sydney Thunder
 
