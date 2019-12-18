Watch: Is this the worst ball ever bowled?

The Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia comes with plenty of high octane cricketing action but the fans and pundits were treated to the lighter side of things during the ninth season’s opener between the Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat on Tuesday.

Thunder’s Daniel Sams was bowling to Heat’s Tom Banton when the ball slipped out of his hand and went way outside the 22-yard track.

Umm, what? Daniel Sams almost bowled this ball out of the circle completely 😑

The left-arm pacer, seeing the lighter side of things, gave a cheeky smile.

The commentator recalled a similar incident during a game between West Indies and Australia. Allan Border received a similar delivery and went on to smash it to the boundary.

The Sydney side won the game by 29 runs.