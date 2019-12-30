Watch: Is it out or not out?

👃 Greg Davidson with a bit of an itchy schnoz at Marvel Stadium #nosegate #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/m3M772Atox — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 29, 2019

A bizarre moment took place in the Big Bash League fixture between defending champions Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers. Rashid Khan made an appeal and it looked like the umpire was ruling in his favour. The official lifted his finger chest height and suddenly started scratching his nose. The bowler, on the other hand, didn’t see the complete gesture and started celebrating instead.