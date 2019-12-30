Monday, December 30, 2019  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1441
Watch: Is it out or not out?

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 30, 2019 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: BBL/Twitter

A bizarre moment took place in the Big Bash League fixture between defending champions Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers. Rashid Khan made an appeal and it looked like the umpire was ruling in his favour. The official lifted his finger chest height and suddenly started scratching his nose. The bowler, on the other hand, didn’t see the complete gesture and started celebrating instead.

 
Australia Big Bash League Cricket
 
