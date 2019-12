Football match halted in Tanzania after swarm of bees attacked players 😲😲😲 pic.twitter.com/IcdTwhGLPv — MSportOfficial (@MSportOfficial) December 23, 2019

A swarm of bees forced a domestic football match in Tanzania to be stopped for 10 minutes. The players had to lay down on the ground in order to avoid getting stung by the bees whereas spectators were also forced to scramble for safety.