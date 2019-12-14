Saturday, December 14, 2019  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Watch: Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne makes a funny appeal

2 hours ago
Watch: Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne makes a funny appeal

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

Marnus Labuschagne’s appeal during the ongoing day-night Test between Australia and New Zealand in Perth had everyone laughing.

The incident took place during the New Zealand’s first innings.

The fielder, who was fielding at short leg, thought he heard a nick when Mitchell Starc was bowling to Henry Nicholls.

Labuschagne made an overenthusiastic appeal even when his fellow teammates remained silent. His behaviour left his own teammates and the commentators laughing while the batsman was asking others if they heard the edge of not.

 
Australia Cricket Marnus Labuschagne new zealand
 
