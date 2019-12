Heartbreaking to see young Kid breaking down while remembering his mother. pic.twitter.com/gr9MDEhFvE — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoor_ze) December 23, 2019

Pakistan fast-bowler Naseem Shah was on the verge of tears while remembering his mother after the second and final Test match against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

The 16-year-old’s mother passed away while he was touring with the side in Australia last month.

He said that he would’ve celebrated his five-wicket haul with her if she were alive today.