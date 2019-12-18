Usman Shinwari ruled out of Karachi Test

Pakistan fast-bowler Usman Shinwari has been ruled out of the second and final Test against Sri Lanka due to high fever, Press Trust of India has reported.

Head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq confirmed on Tuesday that the left-armer is being treated for his illness at a hospital.

Pakistan played with four pacers in the series opener at Rawalpindi, which ended in a draw, but are likely to call back Yasir Shah for the Karachi Test.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka’s fast-bowling unit is also dealing with its own injury troubles as pacer Kasun Rajitha will not be available for selection due to a problem on his left hamstring. He will be replaced with Asitha Fernando.

Sri Lanka fast-bowler Suranga Lakmal is already out of the side due to dengue.