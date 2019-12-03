Tuesday, December 3, 2019  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Two men confess to bribing players in Pakistan Super League

2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Super League

Two men from England have admitted to offering bribes to professional cricketers, the BBC has reported.

Yousef Anwar and Mohammed Ijaz were taken into custody as part of an investigation into fixing in T20 cricketing tournaments, with former Pakistan international cricketer Nasir Jamshed also under scrutiny as part of the investigation despite denying any wrongdoing.

Anwar and Ijaz had initially denied the charges against them but pleaded guilty during their hearing at a court in Manchester.

The report stated that the accused offered financial incentives to players in the Pakistan Super League and the Bangladesh Premier League in order to throw matches.

Anwar and Ijaz were released on bail ahead of their sentencing next year.

The case against Nasir Jamshed will be opened on Tuesday.

 
Cricket Pakistan PSL
 
