Test cricket returned to Pakistan after more than a decade as they take on Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi and momentum swayed to and fro between the two sides despite just 68 overs being completed on day one.

Here are three talking points from a historic first day:

Fawad Alam’s exclusion: The Pakistan Cricket Board made a huge deal about Fawad Alam finally getting the recall that he has deserved for the past decade only to not play him in the first game. The inclusions of Abid Ali and Haris Sohail ahead of Fawad seems a little strange and Misbah-ul-Haq will be hoping the two can perform or further questions will be asked regarding his ability to coach at the top level

Pakistan go with four pacers: It wasn’t just the batting line-up that raised eyebrows and the decision to exclude Yasir seems a strange one on paper, even if the four-pronged pace attack did well on day one. Conditions are expected to be overcast and rainy in Rawalpindi so that might have a played a part in the decision to play four pacers, but it might come back to bite them especially if the pitch deteriorates drastically. Another issue that skipper Azhar Ali must address is the slow over-rate, with the Men in Green only bowling 50 overs in the two completed sessions rather than the allotted 60. Teams can now be docked ICC Test Championship points for slow over-rate so it is imperative that they fix this.