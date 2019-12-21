Talking points from day two of Karachi Test

Pakistan finished day two still 23 runs behind the visitors after their openers guided them to 57-0 in the second innings. Sri Lanka had been dismissed for 271 in response to Pakistan’s 191 in the first innings. Day two was just as action packed as day one and here are three talking points from the National Stadium of Karachi:

1. Pakistan must stop picking flavours of the month: One of Misbah-ul-Haq’s biggest asset as a captain was his ability to come up with clear and simple plans but he seems to have lost that as a coach and selector. Pakistan have long selected players before they are ready, with Muhammad Husnain’s inclusion in the World Cup squad being the most recent example before Misbah’s appointment, but Misbah has done nothing to buck that trend. Musa Khan, Husnain, Usman Qadir and now Naseem Shah have all been included in squads as Misbah tries to select a youngster that makes an instant impact. Naseem is just 16 but is playing his third Test in a month despite him clearly not being ready for this level yet. Misbah’s desperation to unearth the next big thing and shed some positive light on what has been a woeful tenure so far is not only hurting Pakistan in the present but is also putting the confidence and fitness of future stars at risk.

2. Something is wrong with Yasir Shah: The Swabi-born seems to be a shadow of the bowler who was breaking global records right, left and center not that long ago and seems to have lost his control and guile. What is worrying is not only that Yasir was unable to get a wicket but that for most of the innings, he didn’t trouble the batsmen much either. First Australia and now Sri Lanka have targeted him early on and that seems to put him off his length as he either gives the ball too much loop or drops it too short. He has taken four wickets this year at an average of 131. For context, he took 43 wickets in 2017 at an average of 28.88 and 38 in 2018 at 23.52. Yasir has been Pakistan’s biggest weapon for a few years now and suddenly finding him so broken must be a deep source of worry for the Pakistan dugout.

3. Sri Lanka’s lower order puts them in a strong position: The difference between the two sides’ lower orders could not have been starker as Pakistan’s final five wickets contributed 24 runs while Sri Lanka’s made 191. Dinesh Chandimal showed just how crucial that number six spot is — a position that for some reason everybody but Pakistan’s best-ever number six in Asad Shafiq seems to be filling for the hosts — as he top-scored with 74 and frustrated the Pakistan pacers who had done really well to dismiss the first five batsmen for just 80. Pakistan’s four batsmen from six to nine made 13 runs between them, while Sri Lanka’s made 175; the difference may well decide the outcome of the Test.