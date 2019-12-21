Saturday, December 21, 2019  | 23 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Talking points from day three of Karachi Test

2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan are tightening the screws on Sri Lanka as they finished day three of the Karachi Test at 395-2 with a big lead of 315 runs . The hosts had a field day with the bat as they lost just two wickets throughout the day.

Here are the talking points from day three of the series decider.

1. Abid Ali leads the charge: The batsman who was once being rejected by the selectors is continuing his stellar form in the series. Making his Test debut in the series opener in Rawalpindi, he has scored back to back centuries as he top scored with 174.

2. No respite for Sri Lankan bowlers: Sri Lanka’s bowling unit looked out of gas they were taken to task by Abid Ali and Shan Masood throughout the session. Things are not looking great for them as they put on a weary performance with the cherry.

3. Azhar Ali finally gets some runs: After getting clean bowled on the second delivery in the first innings, Azhar Ali finally got some runs on his name as he was unbeaten at 57 and will be looking to score his first ton as the newly appointed Test skipper. He has been having a dismal run as he gave mediocre performances in Australia and will be looking to turn the tables from this moment on.

 
Cricket Pakistan Sri Lanka
 
