Talking points from day four of Pakistan-Sri Lanka Karachi Test

Pakistan are on the brink of a memorable win at the National Stadium of Karachi that will see them claim a 1-0 series victory over touring Sri Lanka.

The hosts were up against it during the opening two days but completely asserted their dominance over the weekend. Azhar Ali’s men became only the second side in Test history that had four centurions in the top four as they matched India’s feat from 2007 against Bangladesh.

Here are some talking points from day four as the hosts all but ended the game as a contest: