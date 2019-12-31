Sydney Thunder register close win over Adelaide Strikers

Sydney Thunder claimed a three-run win over Adelaide Strikers in their Big Bash League (BBL) fixture in Adelaide on Tuesday.

Thunder openers Usman Khawaja and Alex Hales put on a 31-run partnership before the latter was dismissed. The side were then carried forward by Khawaja and skipper Callum Ferguson’s 73-run stand for the second wicket.

Khawaja completed his half-century as he played a knock of 63 runs which came off 50 deliveries with the help of six boundaries and a maximum. After his dismissal, the Adelaide skipper and Alex Ross took the side past 150 with their 59-run partnership before Ferguson fell after top-scoring with 73 from 46 balls. He hit seven fours and two sixes.

Peter Siddle bagged two wickets in the last over as the Thunder finished at 168-5.

The Strikers had the worst possible start as they lost three of their front-end batsmen with 36 on the board. However, Jonathan Wells and Jake Weatherald got the scoreboard ticking with their 63-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Wells’ supportive knock came to an end in the 13th over after he made a 22-ball 26. Weatherald, who scored a half-century, was dismissed shortly after scoring a 37-ball 52 with the help of two fours and four maximums.

Cameron Valente and Cameron White both fell in the 16th over which left them at 118-7.

Rashid Khan laid the onslaught at the end to take the game in the final over, where the side needed 14 runs to win.

Chris Morris was given the responsibility by Thunder to defend the 14 runs. He conceded a single on the first delivery and bowled a dot ball on the next.

He was hit for two consecutive fours before dismissing Rashid, who played a blistering knock of 18-ball 40 with the help of four boundaries and three maximums.

Needing a boundary to win on the last ball, Ashton Agar was run out thus the side lost by three runs.